Grocery pickup sales increasing

Retailers throughout the country are seeing a trend in online shopping services.

As concerns about the coronavirus pandemic spread, people are finding it more convenient to stay away from crowds.

The top items consumers want are toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, paper towels and pantry items — but they disappear as soon as they’re put on the shelves.

Since sales have increased state-wide, it’s been hard to keep up with grocery pickup service. A Walmart supervisor said not having as much on the shelves means they are limited to what customers get through grocery pickup.

“We’re having to substitute a lot of items. We’re having to get a little creative with that, I think I had, they wanted eight cans of a certain kind of soup and they got three different kinds because that’s all I had,” said Sarah Christianson, Walmart Grocery Pickup supervisor.

Christianson said pickup or delivery options give people a sense of security not having to go out into the public and it keeps their loved ones safer while everybody is trying to be a little more cautious.