Food costs in February were 7.9 percent higher than they were a year ago, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Several factors are contributing to the soaring grocery prices, and the agriculture industry is not exempt.

Supply and labor shortages continue to be a big factor.

The USDA listed five foods expected to stay pricey.

Those are fresh fruit and vegetables, fats and oils, sugar and baked goods, and fish and lobster.

The record-high inflation is not going unnoticed by consumers.

KX News spoke with a shopper who says she buys the same food every week and is noticing higher prices

“I look for the sales but it doesn’t matter; if I look or shop the sales, it doesn’t matter, my bill is still crazy,” said Lacey Wickenhauser.

The USDA reports they don’t know when the prices will come down.