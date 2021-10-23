Grocery store workers in need in Bismarck

Now hiring signs are scattered all over Bismarck, and employers are trying their best to recruit more workers. Neil Heidt started working for Dan’s Supermarket as a teenager.

Now, 16 years later, he is serving as the store director and loves everything about his job.

He said he wants to share that passion with new hires.

“Retail is a great place to start in and to come to. It teaches you customer service skills, there is always something to do. It’s a fast-paced work environment,” Dan’s Supermarket Store Director Neil Heidt said.

Lately, there has been a shortage of workers, and Heidt says this traces back to the start of the Coronavirus.

“During this pandemic, we were very well staffed. As that continued to go on we started losing some help,” Heidt said.

Spartan Nash, the parent company of Dan’s Supermarket, hosted a one-day national hiring spree with 4,000 positions open nationwide.

“We’re struggling right now to find some help and we’re trying to do this to attract some new employees,” Heidt said.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Hedit hopes to fill cashiers, deli workers and other positions in time for holiday shopping.

“During the holidays it should be a huge sale event and we really need to fill any department positions that are out there,” Heidt said.

All five stores in Bismarck and Mandan are searching for the best recruits.

Mike Mosset has been with the company for 31 years and says there is plenty of potential for growth.

“I started out bagging groceries, taking groceries out to customers’ vehicles, cashiering and working my way up to a store director,” Mosset said.

Store managers are hiring full and part-time positions with competitive wages.

“Through experience is how you can work your way up; you don’t necessarily need a degree. Just show up, work hard and have a smile on your face,” Hedit said.

During today’s event, Heidt says about 15 applications were filled out.