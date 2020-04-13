Grocery stores taking extra measures to keep you and employees safe during COVID-19

Pandemic or not, grocery shopping is something we all have to do. Now, grocery stores are changing the way they operate to keep their employees, and you, safe.

“We need to keep our employees protected, and we need to provide the customer with as safe of an environment as we can,” said John Dyste, president North Dakota Grocers Association.

Grocery stores in North Dakota have changed the way they operate. At Marketplace Foods in Minot, shoppers can no longer use reusable bags. People also encouraged to practice staying at least six feet apart while shopping.

Another change: all of the employees are wearing masks and gloves.

“Keep them as safe as possible because they are on the frontlines. They’re dealing with thousands upon thousands of people each day,” said Zac Miller, senior store director, West region, Marketplace Foods.

Miller said sneeze guards have also been installed at each register to separate the cashiers and customers.

Every half hour, staff are wiping down door handles. You may not see them wiping down carts, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t being cleaned.

“We actually hired a company to come in at night and they actually fog our carts to sterilize them and all of the hand baskets. And then they go through and they wipe down all our tills for us,” Miller said.

The bakery, deli, meat counter and salad bar have also changed. In the past, the items weren’t pre-packaged, but now they are.

“None of this is mandated by government agencies and it’s not mandated by the North Dakota Grocers Association. But, it’s a practice that we have sent out and recommended and we’re hoping that they’re following them,” Dyste said.

Right now, the store is not limiting the number of people it allows inside, but it is offering special hours for high-risk customers, first responders and medical personnel.

