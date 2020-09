A cancer treatment center in Bismarck is a step closer to doubling in size.

Ground was broken Wednesday morning on a $14 million expansion to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The center’s marketing director says once the project is complete, the facility will have a new second floor, a renovated first floor, and a second CT scanner.

The Bismarck Cancer Center is a joint effort between CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health in Bismarck.

The goal is to have the expansion completed by the end of 2021.