Groundbreaking begins on a new apartment building in downtown Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Downtown Bismarck is seeing new life.

Ground was broken earlier Tuesday on a new residential building in downtown Bismarck.

The 52 unit, three-story building will sit on the northeast corner of 6th Street and Main Avenue.

The building will be in walking distance to the diverse businesses in downtown.

It’s all in an effort to grow the downtown community with a more 21st century workforce.

“This will really boost the products that we have downtown and the excitement and energy downtown. It will allow the businesses that are here to have critical mass of residents to visit their locations,” said Dawn Kopp, the Executive Director.

David Witham with Denizen Partners says the project is expected to be finished sometime in spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bottineau Outbreak Follow

Bridge Collapse Follow

Bismarck Cross Country

Velva Volleyball

Dickinson Trinity Football

Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

CNA Help

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-13

Kids Social Learning

Flood Protection Update

Class B Volleyball

Robert Suhr Kx News 6:20am Forecast 10-13-20

Robert One Minute 1-13

NDC OCT 13

Somerset Cases

Minot Murals

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Flasher Volleyball

Century Girl's Swimming

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss