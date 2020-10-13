Groundbreaking begins on a new apartment building in downtown Bismarck

Downtown Bismarck is seeing new life.

Ground was broken earlier Tuesday on a new residential building in downtown Bismarck.

The 52 unit, three-story building will sit on the northeast corner of 6th Street and Main Avenue.

The building will be in walking distance to the diverse businesses in downtown.

It’s all in an effort to grow the downtown community with a more 21st century workforce.

“This will really boost the products that we have downtown and the excitement and energy downtown. It will allow the businesses that are here to have critical mass of residents to visit their locations,” said Dawn Kopp, the Executive Director.

David Witham with Denizen Partners says the project is expected to be finished sometime in spring.