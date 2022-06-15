PARSHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — A new construction project has gained a lot of support to keep educational opportunities within reach.

The groundbreaking of the new $16 million elementary school in Parshall, funded by the Three Affiliated Tribes, was held Wednesday.

The Parshall Public School District and Three Affiliated Tribes celebrated a partnership to build a new school for kindergarten through fifth grade.

“If you have everybody together, I think personally that, when you grow up everybody tends to get along better the teachers know you better, and we’ll be able to provide a better education,” said Mervin Packineau, the North East Tribal Council treasurer for MHA Nation.

The project was originally estimated to cost $8 million, which the tribal council initially approved, but after more meetings and evaluations from construction companies, the final cost is set at $16 million.

The council felt the project was important for Parshall’s education system and approved the amount in full.

Packineau said, “It came back double, so we had to go back again and ask for funding and the MHA Nation Tribal business council was more than happy to provide it.”

People from the area gathered to thank tribal officials and to celebrate the milestone together.

Students even got to be first to dig shovels into the untouched ground, where the elementary school will stand.

After the ceremony, the community gathered for lunch, recognition awards and games while incorporating their rich culture.

“We are united as a district; we’re united as a community. It’s just really nice to know that we have support from all of the entities that make up our town. And that everybody is in support of us getting a brand-new school,” said Tricia Wheeling, principal of Parshall Elementary School.

Together, stronger, braver…the mantra Wheeling says fits the theme for the new alma mater.

The elementary school is expected to be completed in November of 2023.

The current elementary school building will soon be used to house people in Victim Services.