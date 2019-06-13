Group from the Turtle Mountains Takes a Trip of a Lifetime

Last week we celebrated the 75th anniversary of D Day. A group from Turtle Mountain Community High school had the chance to go to the memorious occasion in France.

“Its really one of the first initial pushes by the allies in Northern Europe.”

That push is known as D-Day.

Eric Smith, a social studies teacher and veteran shares,”D-Day was the invasion of the allied forces into Northern France to try and push the Nazis our of France.”

The trip planned over a year ago, the social studies teacher and his students were excited to see how their own community had ties to this historic event.

“There actually was at-least one tribal member that we know of that was there and i actually found his tombstone.” says Eric

This one tribal member was one of more than 40,000 native Americans who served in World War 2.

“Even though they didn’t respect us in the way that we should have respected, they still served our country and fought for the freedom of everybody. ” says Nevaeh Davis.

Aiyana Jollie-Trottier tells us she found a new found respect for veterans after the trip.

“They gave their lives for our country and they deserve the upmost respect and I think sometimes people forget all the things that they did.” Aiyana said.

Another student says it was humbling to hear the stories of the veterans and people who come from his same background.

“There was displays of ships during the water. There was a video of the water whenever they were coming to Normandy. It was so bad and terrifying to look at. Yeah i was humbled.” said Dill Martin.

With new found respect for veterans and their community, it’s safe to say this group will always remember D-Day.