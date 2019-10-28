Group helps set-up for Wreaths Across America

MINOT — The holiday season will soon be here, and for the families of fallen veterans, knowing their loved ones are being remembered can bring comfort.

Each year the Wreaths Across America tradition makes sure a wreath is placed on the grave-site of every veteran, and today, all hands were on deck to keep the tradition alive in Minot.

“We have 549 veterans that are buried here. Ranging from WWI to Vietnam,” said Richard Reuer, event coordinator of Wreaths Across America Minot.

And to honor those veterans during this time of a year, a group of people came out to the Rosehill Memorial Cemetery to start the process of Wreaths Across America.

“We have quite a few volunteers. It’s a chilly day to do it,” said Reuer.

The nation-wide project started in Maine in 1992 by a man who had several thousand wreaths leftover and took them to the Arlington National Cemetery. The Minot chapter started in 2014.

“During the holiday season, everybody is having their festival at the family table, but there are some homes that have a missing chair, you know somebody is not sitting there. So just imagine being in that home and there is a photo of their loved one that he or she will be sitting,” said Reuer.

He said the wreaths are another way to say thank you for their ultimate sacrifice. A group of students from South Prairie wanted to show their gratitude as well.

“Our FBLA and Sources of Strength group decided to come out here because we thought it was a great idea to get out in the community and help our veterans,” said Kayden Korgel, South Prairie High School student.

But for Korgel, whose grandfather is a veteran, this isn’t just another community service project.

“It’s helping other families remembering their lost grandparents or who were veterans and helping them (butt sot) celebrate their life in a good way,” said Korgel.

He said in the Minot community he thinks there is greater respect for Military because of the Air Force base, and he’s encouraging others to not just remember veterans during the holidays, but all through the year.

“It really helps us keep remembering of all the stuff that they do for us,” said Korgel.

Click below to find out more information about Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America – Minot

Wreaths Across America – Mandan

