Group rescues moose stuck in Missouri River

Judd Burman was on a helicopter ride with a friend west of Buford when he noticed something in the Missouri River. A young moose stuck near Snowden Bridge.

“I felt bad but didn’t know if we could do anything or what the proper procedure for handling this type of thing with fish and game,” Burman said, and went home.

Later that night, he began looking through his photos from the flight and ran across a photo he took of the moose.

“I felt like I wouldn’t sleep well without at least inquiring if something could be done,” Burman said. Then, he posted on Facebook.

He asked his Facebook friends if anyone would help him. It was around 7 p.m. now and the temperature was dropping, but he received an overwhelming response, he said.

Ten people showed up. After contacting the land-owner and getting permission, Burman also notified the game warden. They were a go.

“Once we located him he was barely off the bank but the water dropped and caused an ice slant to the bank. I don’t have hooves but I can’t imagine trying to climb an ice incline,” Burman said. “He was exhausted but just a baby.”

Burman and the 10 others were able to get him to shore without an issue, but the moose was unable to stand.

“We lifted him a few times to get his legs under him but to no avail. We left him for the night covered with hay to warm him and checked on him this morning. He was still unable to stand on his own,” Burman said.

They brought the moose water and feed. Burman said they are going to check on him later, but after that, he said the decision lies with Fish and Game.

There’s no way to tell how long the moose was stuck, but Burman said they’re all praying he’s up and gone when they return.