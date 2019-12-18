Group wants Custer’s name removed from Bismarck park

A group is working to rename Custer Park in Bismarck because of the “historical trauma” it says is associated with its namesake, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.

The military officer served during the Civil War and fought against Native Americans on the Great Plains in the 1860s and 1870s before leading his men to death at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.

He spent several years stationed at Fort Abraham Lincoln in Mandan before his death.

Two Bismarck women representing the group say the Native American community has negative views of the Custer name.