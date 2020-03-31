Coronavirus
Groups Ask Gov. Burgum to Put Evictions on Hold

Groups around the state came together to encourage Gov. Doug Burgum to block evictions and foreclosures.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, a significant amount of people are out of a job and are finding it difficult to pay bills.

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with several other organizations are asking for residents to call the governor’s office to place a hold on evictions during the pandemic.

“Our request for Governor Burgum is just not 90 days from today. It’s after the emergency is over and is declared over, then it’s additional 90 days so that people can begin to plan and get ready for that. So that’s the real purpose, North Dakotans don’t know when they’re going to get back to work,” said Dane DeKrey, Advocacy Director of the ACLU of North Dakota.

Gov. Burgum said in his press conference Monday that the state has received 20,916 unemployment claims.

