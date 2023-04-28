DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Agriculture is an important industry in our state, and we need more farmers; however, we also need people to teach our farmers how to best grow crops.

Right now, there’s a new program in Dickinson being offered for students to acquire both degrees in education and agriculture.

Dickinson State University, in collaboration with NDSU, created this five-year program called the “4 in one option.”

A student studying agriculture at Dickinson State would have an opportunity to pursue a degree that would lead them to teach as a secondary vocational ag instructor.

So, the student would spend four years at DSU, and the last year would include online courses from NDSU and student teaching to get their master’s.

The program is brand new, but it’s a chance to open our state’s students to both the agriculture and teaching world.

“It seemed to make sense that somewhere in this vast space between Fargo and Billings and Brookings and Laramie, there should be an opportunity to pursue agricultural education as a major. And it seemed to make some sense that DSU could provide that hub to be able to do that,” said Dr. Chip Poland, Prof. of Agriculture at DSU.

Once you graduate at the end of five years, you get a master’s degree and the teaching credentials to be a licensed ag teacher.