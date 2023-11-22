MENOKEN, N.D. (KXNET) — Well, it looks like barley pops are going to be filling up stores at a faster rate with a new malting facility in the state.

The USDA invested $2 million into Capital Electric Cooperative to help make an expansion happen. KX News toured the site and found out how beer is made.

The main ingredient in beer is grains and Two Track Malting says farmers are a huge part of their company. They know the field where the grains are grown, and the farmer who grew them, and they sell the grain to the public as well as craft malts.

“Where it starts really is in the field, and we take it from there and turn it into malt. So, those manufacturers, those people producing those tasty beverages you like, we provide one of the essential ingredients for that,” said Jared Stober of Two Track Malting.

They have one facility in Lincoln, and they’re now expanding with another in Menoken. The new building has about 15,000 square feet of space.

“We started with this crazy idea back in 2014. We started producing malt at our current facility, which is out in Lincoln in 2016, and we’ve really grown to capacity and we’re selling more than what we can produce, which is why we’re looking at the next stage, and here we are at kind of what the next stage is going to be,” said Stober.

Two Track Malting currently produces up to 11 to 32 tons of malt per batch each week at their 9,000-square-foot facility in Lincoln, and Stober says with this next site, they have the ability to expand up to five times.

“We’re taking something that’s more or less than a commodity. So, barley wheat, that’s grown here in North Dakota. Typically, it gets shipped out to other malt facilities outside of the state.

What we’re doing is, we’re growing it, we’re malting it and we’re shipping it directly to brewers,” said Stober.

Their goal with the new expansion is to work with a lot more farmers here in the state, so they can provide them with a place for their grain.

“And to take it one step farther, we’re all about trace stability. So, we’ll be able to highlight and share other farmers’ stories from the field it came from, to learn about the farmer who grew it, which is really what we do here at Two Track Malting,” said Stober.

KX also spoke with the North Dakota Farmers Union, who’s also a part of this project. The union says its main focus is on family farmers here in our state.

“If we want to keep that alive, we need to make sure that they’re taking advantage of every opportunity. A place like Two Track Malting can really provide an additional source of revenue,” said Chris Aarhus at the North Dakota Farmers Union.

Now, the state director of the USDA says they offer financial assistance and services to help rural businesses, which includes cooperatives and agricultural producers.

“In this case, the program gave $2 million to Capital Electric Cooperative, who turns around and loans that in 0 percent interest to Two Track Malting, in order to complete this expansion,” said Erin Oban State Director of USDA.

Investors say this project is great for the local economy to ensure family farmers can make a profit by adding more revenue back into their pockets.