BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A local company is teaming up with GrubHub to teach personal safety education.

Pretty Loaded is a personal awareness and personal safety company that produces custom videos of all kinds of dangerous situations that a person should look out for.

The company works with organizations and individuals for plenty of people — and now, they are working with GrubHub to help keep their employees safe.

The founder of the company says this is a great opportunity for their corporate safety program to expand, and to be a great help to Grubhub delivery partners.

“They actually came to us,” explained Pretty Loaded’s founder, Beth Warford. “They needed some custom safety videos for their delivery partners. They have hundreds of thousands of employees, so we came together and developed a situational awareness and personal safety plan.”

Warford says Pretty Loaded’s main goal is prevention — and that making sure you are paying attention to your surroundings is vital in preventing the most dangerous situations.