MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Deanna Lozensky is a farmer who lives just South of Minot — and she’s making a special delivery to the Great Plains Food Bank.

“We’re bringing 800 pounds of our Guardian Grain Artisan Pasta,” said Lozensky.

And this is just the first of six deliveries, Guardian Grain will be delivering 800 pounds of pasta, every month, for the next five months.

The Great Plains Food Bank chose Guardian Grain to be a source for their locally grown pasta.

“It’s produced in the town of Tuttle, which is about 60 miles from here, at the Tuttle Rural Center,” Lozensky explained.

Guardian Grain produced this pasta over a three-week period, despite having technical difficulties.

Lozensky started Guardian Grain back in 2020 as a way for people to get locally-grown food.

They began making pasta and flour last April, and Lozensky states it’s exciting to find out where it’s ending up. She says it’s an amazing feeling to have her grains and products distributed across North Dakota.

“We really want to support local food,” Lozensky stated, “and this is a great way to do it with whole nutrition pasta — so it’s really exciting for us.”

Lozensky says Guardian Grains is excited to partner with the Great Plains Good Bank, and that the partnership will help the company gain more visibility across the state.