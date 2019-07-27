Guardsmen Honored for Overseas Mission

The National Guard held a send-off open house for bridge engineers as they head overseas for the first-ever Multi-Role Bridge mission on Saturday.

“We will train the Iraqi Army on bridging missions,” said Lt. Ryan Blumhagen.

Lt. Ryan Blumhagen is just one of the six soldiers with the North Dakota National Guard’s 9-5-7 Engineer Company that will be going to Kuwait. They will be advising the Iraqi Army on bridging and rafting operations.

“We have a very professional and elite group going. They have been training on this for a year and a half for this mission and their whole careers in this field,” said Blumhagen.

The soldiers were honored and recognized by their families, and state officials before they begin their mission.

“I can’t say enough good things about this group of six soldiers that we are sending down there. They are professionals, they are highly trained, they know what they are going to do and they are ready to do it. I have to doubt in my mind that they are going to turn heads and impress everyone that they work for,” said Eric Binstock, Senior Enlisted Leader.

The soldiers will leave Sunday to start their deployment training and will stay in Kuwait for almost a year. Overall, these soldiers are just a few of the men and woman who risk their lives to fight for our country every day.

The North Dakota National Guard has about 4,000 Soldiers and Airmen.