BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The weather just may hold out long enough for you to be able to check out this new addition to the Bismarck community, it’s a new park and it’s got a prime location.

You can find it at the trailhead of the seven-and-a-half-mile Hay Creek Trail in northeast Bismarck.

Officials say Hay Creek Park’s boulder theme reflects the beautiful terrain of the surrounding area.

The park was partially funded with a grant from the National Parks Service, and grants coordinator Char Langehaug says it was well worth the effort.

“We were so excited to fund this because it’s connected to this beautiful trail system right here,” shared Langehaug. “It’s got everything. It’s got restrooms, parking area, this beautiful playground with a little hidden salamander right there, trails, and just a whole lot of nature, just a gorgeous area. And it’s the perfect area for this neighborhood too, they don’t have a lot of parks in this area, so it’s perfect.”

Langehaug says the next round of funds for land and water conservation will open again in early 2025.

