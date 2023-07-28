BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Cassandra Black Elk was charged with child neglect in February 2022 after she awoke to find her three-week-old daughter unresponsive. Police alleged that Black Elk was too intoxicated to care for her daughter, resulting in the baby’s death.

Black Elk eventually pleaded guilty to the crime, but later sought post-conviction relief. At a court hearing, Black Elk testified that she repeatedly asked to see the autopsy results but did not receive them prior to her guilty plea. She also testified that her attorney at the time, James Loraas, advised her that pleading guilty would be the best outcome for her.

KX News reached out to Loraas for this story, but we did not hear back.

District Court Judge Daniel Borgen ruled in favor of Black Elk on an ineffective assistance of counsel claim and vacated her conviction in January. But the State is appealing the decision to the North Dakota (ND) Supreme Court.

“This whole prosecution, from the moment she was arrested until the moment she pled, was substantially flawed,” said Mark Bradford, attorney for Black Elk, at the ND Supreme Court hearing.

A report of death obtained by KX News shows the autopsy findings were finalized on May 27, 2022, just a little more than a week after Black Elk’s guilty plea on May 16.

The report of death, signed by Dr. Barrie Miller, showed the infant’s cause of death to be unexplained sudden death. The baby’s manner of death is undetermined.

In a letter to Black Elk’s attorney, Dr. Mary Sens, chair of pathology at UND, writes in part, “All four forensic pathologists at UND fully and unconditionally support Dr. Miller in this case. This death is NOT abuse. This death is a sudden unexplained death. We do not know what caused it or if this death could have been prevented. “(emphasis in original)

Miller performed the autopsy on February 22, 2022, the same day Black Elk was formally charged with child neglect. Miller testified at a court hearing that initial autopsy results found no evidence of foul play or recent significant trauma in the infant. Miller also said there were several people present when the autopsy was performed, including Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

“I don’t want it to be lost on the court that at the time that the State presented Ms. Black Elk with this plea agreement asking her to plead to the maximum of five years with all but 18 months suspended, it had knowledge for the last three months from the pathologist that there were no signs of injury to this child,” Bradford said at the ND Supreme Court hearing.

KX News reached out to Lawyer regarding that. Lawyer provided the following statement via email:

“Ms. Black Elk was charged with Child Neglect. Per the charge in the Information, the State was required to prove the defendant failed to provide proper parental care of control., subsistence, education as required by law, or other care or control necessary for the child’s physical, mental, or emotional health or morals; specifically, the defendant, parent of S.B. (YOB 2022), failed to provide proper parental care or control for S.B. by consuming alcohol to a level that impaired her ability to care for S.B. and S.B. died due to the lack of appropriate care.

She was not charged with any crime that involved infliction of injury to the child.

Please see court filings in case 08-2022-CR-00436 for more information.“

But in her letter addressed to Black Elk’s attorney, Dr. Sens noted, “There is no objective quantitation for the allegation of drinking; this may have been minimal or excessive. It does NOT contribute to the death of this child. This death is a tragic, unexplained loss of an infant. This death could not have been prevented based on the knowledge we have today.”

In the appeal to the ND Supreme Court, former Assistant State’s Attorney David Rappenecker argued that District Court Judge Borgen only relied on Black Elk’s account of what her former defense attorney told her.

“If we’re judging an attorney’s performance based on words he spoke, that we’re now going to come in and say those words are unreasonable, I feel like the safeguard of credibility- the way to guard credibility would be to just bring him in and say what did you say? Why’d you say it? In what context did you say it?”, said Rappenecker at the ND Supreme Court hearing.

KX News reached out to the Bismarck Police Department (BPD) to inquire whether Black Elk’s blood alcohol level was tested during the investigation into her daughter’s death. A BPD spokesperson declined to comment since the case is on appeal. However, Black Elk testified at an earlier court hearing that she was administered a breathalyzer test at the time of her arrest. She went on to say that she was not provided the results of that test.

At the ND Supreme Court hearing, Black Elk’s attorney stated that an affidavit of probable cause signed by a BPD officer falsely attributed a statement to Black Elk regarding how much she drank the evening prior to her daughter’s death.

“We have a statement in the affidavit of probable cause that’s demonstrably false. There’s an allegation that Ms. Black Elk admitted that she went to the liquor store that night and consumed more alcohol,” said Bradford.

The ND Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in late June, but has not yet issued a decision on the matter.

Should the ND Supreme Court uphold the district court’s decision to vacate Black Elk’s conviction, she is scheduled to go on trial for the child neglect charge in September.