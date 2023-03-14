MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A national group is hoping to help veterans with PTSD, physical injuries, and other cases of emotional distress through the healing power of music.

Guitars 4 Vets is a nonprofit program giving 10 free guitar lessons to veterans.

The organization was formed in 2007, and since then, chapters have been growing across the country — including a recent one in Minot.

After finishing the program, the veteran receives an acoustic guitar and guitar kit.

“It felt like somewhere, I could say what I couldn’t say out loud through playing the guitar,” said Minot Chapter Coordinator, Jason Hills. “And I just truly felt so strongly about getting that program here to Minot, more available for other veterans that may experience the same thing in the community.”

“I’m glad Jason asked right when he decided to open up a chapter, and I said ‘for sure’,” said Guitars 4 Vets Instructor, Shawn Thomas. “And I got a couple friends involved, and we’ve got a few instructors now. It’s just a good way to pay back these veterans that have signed up for what they did, and now we can help them out.”

Two veterans in the Minot chapter of Guitars 4 Vets have their first lessons Tuesday night.

If you would like to contact Hills about joining the program, email nd.minot@guitarforvets.org.