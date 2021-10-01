Gun stores see ammo shortage for another hunting season

Goose hunting season is underway, but the supply of inventory in gun stores is limited.

The owner of HH Gun Shop in Bismarck said there’s been a shortage since Saint Patrick’s Day of last year.

He said it’s a result of a lot of panic buying.

“If everyone just takes a deep breath and said I have enough, I can survive the zombie apocalypse, I can survive whatever they’re fretting,” Darryl Howard said.

Howard has been in business for about 10 years. He said he hasn’t seen anything like this since 2013.

“There was a situation out on the East Coast that started fueling and first it was black guns and AR’s and that led to the ammunition and then the handguns, ” Howard said.

He gets his inventory by making phone calls with other sales representatives from an allocation program.

“One of them will call me every other week and say this is what I have and a couple of others I’ll call daily,” Howard said.

Just this week, the store acquired boxes of ammo.

“That’s huge because it hadn’t been on the shelf in a while,” Howard said.

Sam May is a hunter and has participated in the sport for years.

“Considering my age, I would have to say about 65 years,” Hunter said.

As a hunter, he said he has not been impacted by the shortage because he reloads.

“You take your empty cases, and you essentially take out the primer and put in the new primer and fill it with powder and a rod and crypt it and then you’re ready to go again,” said May.

Howard said by stretching some inventory, it has managed to keep the store functioning.

“It’s turned us into hoarders because we have to keep a supply of ammunition to sell with a rifle because you’re not going to have much interest in buying a handgun with a rifle if I don’t have ammo to go with it,” Howard said.

“It’s just one of those fun resources we have in North Dakota, and we’re glad to be here,” May said.

Despite the shortage of ammunition, May recommends that people give hunting a try. To learn more about hunting season in the state, click here.