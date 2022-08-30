MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One association is bringing in teams to compete for the best shot in the area.

The Minot Association of Builders has hosted the Guns ‘N Roses Shootout for years now, and it gives members, as well as outside teams, a chance to compete against each other.

This event is held at the Minot Gun Club, where five-person teams will shoot three rounds of trap, and members will be shooting alongside area high school teams.

This event provides members with networking and educational opportunities in the community.

“It’s neat to come and do something outside of work hours and just network and get to know each other over a little trap shooting and it’s just a sport that’s really become popular, I think over the past few years, so I think that it’s cool to see everyone just do something a little different,” said Minot Association of Builders Executive Officer, Erika Kelly.

The Guns ‘N Roses Shootout has grown drastically over the past few years and is expecting 18 teams this year.