Gunshots reported in Bismarck early Sunday morning

The Bismarck Police says gunshots were reported around 5:00 a.m., Sunday in the 200 block of West Sweet Avenue.

Two expended shell casings were found in the area: One round was located in the drywall of an apartment, the other round wasn’t found but is thought to be stuck somewhere in the same apartment building.

Police say no injuries were reported, and it’s unclear why the gunshots occurred.

The case remains under investigation, and the public is encouraged to submit any information by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police,  

