Gunshots reported in Bismarck Monday night

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gunfire last night in Bismarck apparently produced bullet holes and shell casings, but no reported injuries or arrests.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. Monday, in the 100 block of Riverside Park Road.

Once on the scene, officers talked with an individual who had numerous bullet holes in his car. He told police the shooting took place at the Keelboat Park. Investigators went to the site and, according to police, found several bullet casings from a pistol.

Authorities spoke with several witnesses and determined no one was injured in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.