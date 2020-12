Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Lowe’s parking lot around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 13.

According to police, an alleged shoplifter left the store and a good Samaritan attempted to stop the person. The shoplifter got into a truck and fled, and the good Samaritan shot at the tires of the truck, authorities say.

Police continue to investigate the incident and no arrests have been made at this point.