GLEN ULLIN, ND (KXNET) — Tyler Raines has officially been sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years probation for shooting and killing Mathew Ward in Glen Ullin back in July of 2022.

Raines had gotten into an argument with Ward regarding money. He fired a shot into the ground and then shot Ward, who later died en route to the hospital.

Raines pled guilty to Negligent homicide, Reckless Endangerment, and the Discharge of a Firearm in city limits in October 2023 after initially pleading not guilty.

Raines is currently credited with serving 88 days.