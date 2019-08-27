Hail Damage

A recent hail storm damaged homes, cars, and property in south Bismarck.

So what do you do if or when hail happens to you.

In the last month, Bender Auto Body shop has been busy with cars damaged by hail. Owner, Ethan Bender, says the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and make sure you get a claim set up. Then you can go to an auto body shop and they will give you an estimate.

Bender says it’s hard to say how long it will take to fix, but it depends on the car and how bad the damage was.

“One of the worst I have ever seen was in the Killdeer hail storm I think that was about two years ago. We had a vehicle that we had to replace every body panel on. The person inside the car had welts on his back and had to be taken to the hospital for inspection,” said Bender.

Regardless if your car was struck by hail, experts encourage you to bring your cars in to get a check-up this time of season.