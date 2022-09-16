MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The auction block is busy this weekend.

Cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country are in town for one of the biggest horse sales happening this week.

They brought their wallets for the Hermanson-Kist Fall all-breed horse sale.

It’s a big deal for many, especially Dave Hermanson, the man who put it all together.

Hermanson is many things. But long-winded isn’t one of them. Then again, he can’t be. He’s got too much on his mind.

“There’ll be people here from Mexico, Canada, New York, and California,” Hermanson said.

“They call him Mr. H. They want the Mr. H brand,” Georgeann Weinhandl said.

A few sleepless days and Hermanson is one of the busiest people you’re likely to find, setting up for the Hermanson-Kist fall horse sale.

“We’ve got three auctioneers, there’s five ringmen. I don’t know how many girls in the office,” Hermanson said.

In just three days, Hermanson and Kist Livestock in Mandan will auction off over 800 colts.

“You don’t get a lot of sleep in the next three days, because he’s always concerned about making sure everybody’s where they need to be,” Weinhandl said.

This year’s sale is special for Hermanson for a few reasons. It’s 40 years since he started the sale along with Fred Kist.

Earlier this year, both Dave and Fred were both inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Kist has passed away, but Dave is still here running the show. Welcoming ranchers as they bring the young horses to market.

“All six of our horses go at the same time. Then we get to go home. Hopefully with a big check,” Tracy Cutler from Aberdeen, SD said.

Hermanson says some of these colts will become rodeo performers, show horses, and studs.

“People who buy colts and start them, they keep in touch. They’ll tell Tracy, this is what we got done with it today,” Mike Cutler said. “So, that’s a neat feeling.”

Neat, but also impressive. Each horse has already been tested and is auctioned off in less than two minutes.

“You raise them and just like cattle, at some point, you get rid of them. Next crop’s coming,” Cutler said.

By sundown on Saturday, the horses will all be spoken for, and Dave and the rest of the crew will get a chance to put their feet up.

“When it’s over, we celebrate,” Weinhandl said.

When asked how long he’ll keep organizing the sale, Hermanson said as long as he can.