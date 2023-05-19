HALLIDAY, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, the town of Halliday is expecting a big crowd.

School leaders are welcoming people to a liquidation auction. That includes more than 50 years’ worth of classroom memories up for sale.

Decades worth of memories are found in these hallways. But David Kuntz stuck around Halliday, so that means he’s having to do most of the heavy lifting.

“We’re kind of grabbing all the desks, tables, chairs, everything we have left,” Kuntz said.

Just about everything you see in the old Halliday school is going up for sale.

“It would be nice if we could get rid of everything. If not, I guess it’s going to stay with the building,” Kuntz said.

“There are documents that go back into the 1940s that were kept,” former Halliday school superintendent Tony Duletski said.

Duletski and the school board had a hard choice to make. With a graduating class of two in 2013, they opted to close the high school. The elementary school hung on for almost 10 more years.

“It’s been a great ending for my career. But after 40 years, it’s bittersweet,” Duletski said.

Halliday became what’s known as an unorganized school district. If you haven’t heard of it, that’s because it’s not a job Tony says he wanted to get good at.

In their final year, Tony says they had no teachers and no students left here. But they couldn’t just turn out the lights, lock the doors and walk away. Tony says they had until June 30 to wrap up the affairs in Halliday.

“Come June 30th, the Halliday School District is dissolved, it no longer exists. We have a lot of work to do as far as getting financials in order and into a trust, so to speak,” Duletski said.

“The building’s always going to be here. The city had agreed to purchase it,” Kuntz said.

A silver lining for the town of around 200. But Tony, David, and the auctioneer are expecting more than 200 to show up on Saturday.

“I think there will be a lot of emotions. We’ll have the school open, not only for people to come for the auction but to walk through the building and walk through memory lane, so to speak,” Duletski said.

But Duletski says one of the most sought-after items, the school mascot, isn’t going anywhere.

“That wolverine will stay, as much as people want that. We could’ve sold that 10 times over,” Duletski said.

The sale begins at the Halliday school at 9 a.m. Mountain Time on Saturday.

Duletski says many of the old school records will be shredded, while some will be archived at the Dunn County Courthouse.