Halloween Festivities Don’t Stop After Childhood

Halloween isn’t just for the kids.

The fun-loving party-goers at the Bismarck Senior Center proved that tonight. The annual Halloween Dance was a big hit.

First, this group was treated to a meatball dinner to fuel up, and then a local classic rhythm band kept the party going for a packed house.

The Senior Center expects a couple of hundred family members and friends came out and joined in on the fun. Some came for the food, some came for the dancing.

“Well, to have a good time, to do some dancing, eat some good food and be amongst lots of good friends….Well, this is the first time I’ve ever dressed up, so it’s fun, yes,” shared Sandra Krueger.

Sandra says her favorite dance moves are the two-step and the waltz.

The big take away from the evening: you never have to truly grow up, especially when the spirit of Halloween is in the air.