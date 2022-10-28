DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The chance to treat your kids to an early Halloween is here.

Halloween Fun Night is being held on Friday at the Dickinson Museum Center from 4 to 7 p.m mountain time.

The event is free and geared toward three to 12-year-olds.

But, they must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids are invited to wear their costumes and participate in games, a scavenger hunt, and a craft.

“We do things like a pumpkin bean bag toss, pin the spider on the web, a pirate scavenger map for the older kids this year, we do a figure search for the younger kids. Our zombie ring toss is pretty popular,” said Bob Fuhrman, director of the Dickinson Museum Center.