A couple of kids are putting on the ultimate Halloween haunt to raise money for kids in need.

Each year, Jordan Heyd and his friends put on a Haunted Hoover Halloween Haunt For Charity.

They show off Halloween decorations, inflatables and animatronics for everyone to come out and enjoy.

It’s a free event they put on to raise money for Sanford’s Children Hospital. They have been doing it for three years now, and last year they raised exactly $664 and hope to increase that amount.

Organizers say it’s worth the time and effort.

“We usually get an award for the best Halloween house in all of North Dakota. So, it’s getting out there,” said Heyd.

Tonight is the last night to catch the excitement in Bismarck.

You can check out the Halloween decorations at 2222 Hoover Avenue from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

