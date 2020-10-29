Halloween looks different this year — but it’s not stopping some from collecting treats

With COVID-19 in the air, many families are wondering how they can avoid a scary situation this Halloween. One mom has a few tricks — and treats — up her sleeves for a healthy holiday.

“Halloween is a tradition I think that for almost all American kids and our family is no exception,” said parent Stacey Davis.

Costumes and candy, two things kids look forward to every Halloween. But this year, COVID-19 is altering the way some traditions will look.

“Our kids generally participate in door-to-door trick or treating, we’re pretty traditional in that sense. It’s a fun time for us to kind of catch up with neighbors and just be able to stop by and say hi,” said Davis.

The CDC classifies trick or treating as a high-risk activity since it requires interaction with a lot of different people.

“It’s probably one of the easiest holidays to adapt to I feel like. There are three things that we always keep in mind when we’re dealing with coronavirus this year. One is mask-wearing, one is social distancing, and the other is ventilation,” said Davis.

One safety expert with Trinity Health says it can be hard to get children to wear masks, but finding ways to incorporate them into costumes could be just the trick.

“I saw that they had mermaid crowns and then mermaid masks with it,” said Amber Emerson, Coordinator of Safe Kids Minot.

She says collecting candy in small groups can be effective as well. There are even ways for you to social distance if you are the one passing out the treats.

Emerson added, “There are different ways that you can hand out candy. I’ve seen a lot of things on social media with the tube on the doorstep where you are just putting it down the tube and it just falls in the bag.”

As for Stacey and her goblins, they are all set for the big day.

“We’re pretty stringent on keeping those three things and vetting our activities and Halloween is one that I think everyone can do,” added Davis.

The CDC also recommends carrying hand sanitizer with you.