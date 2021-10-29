Halloween safety: know who’s on your trick or treat route

When going door-to-door trick or treating, it’s important to know who is living in your neighborhood.

North Dakota ranks fourth in the nation for the fewest amount of registered sex offenders according to Safe Home.org.

A Minot police officer says residents have the right to research to prepare for their Halloween plans.

“The public has a right to know where registered offenders live to be better informed of the safety in the community and what measures they feel they should take to better protect themselves and potentially their children,” said Aaron Moss.

Moss says parents are encouraged to supervise their children while they’re trick or treating, and if they’re out when it’s dark, they should carry flashlights and have reflective clothing on.

You can view the list on the North Dakota Attorney General’s website to know if there are any offenders on your trick or treating route.