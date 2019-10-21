Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween in a few days, Mandan Police officers want you to be careful while you are out Trick-or-Treating.

Kids should be supervised an adult and traveling in packs.

Many people start trick or treating at night, so make sure you look both ways before crossing the street.

Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers and parents should check factory-wrapped treats.

Officials say only visit well-lit houses and never accept rides from strangers.

One Mandan officer new to the area spoke about cases of people egging homes and even worse things happening across the country.

“Being from a different jurisdiction down in Florida where I came from, we did have incidents where people do dress up and some do commit crimes especially convenience stores. People would enter with masks and robbing the stores,” said Angel Beltran, a Mandan officer.

On Halloween, the Mandan Police Department is hosting the 2nd annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ at the Morton/Mandan Law Enforcement Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

