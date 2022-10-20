DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Your kids don’t have to wait until Halloween to go trick or treating. Because on Friday, October 21, there’s a fun and safe place for kids to come and wear their costumes for trick-or-treating.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, families can head to Carlos Machado Jiu Jitsu in Dickinson on the corner of 4th Avenue East and East Villard Street for the Halloween Trunk or Treat.

There will be games, candy, costumes, and more!

The event is hosted by Dickinson’s BEST After School and Summer Camp Programs.

“It’s open to the public, so we do want people to come by with the kids. We want them to come by in costume. We prefer that they were in non-scary costumes, but you know people are going to wear what they’re gonna wear. Because it is kind of geared more towards the smaller kids, not like the 14- and 15-year-old kids,” says Tim Hartranft, the Program Director.

