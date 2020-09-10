Halls Apartments donated to the YWCA

It’s been nearly seven months since a fire destroyed the Halls Apartments in Minot leaving more than 26 people without a home.

The building is condemned and Ward County has received bids to have it demolished.

In June, the president of Flying S Real Estate reached out to the Minot YWCA to donate it to the non-profit.

He heard about how they helped all the fire victims and wanted them to have the $275,000 property for free.

“They were interested in finding a place where they could build a bigger building to house more people and do more community service. This is the perfect location for them. They deserve it. They’ve been really good to everybody here,” said Howard Reeve, president of Flying S Real Estate.

“Eventually, the hope would be to raise another building here, have it be part of our shelter, have a community resource center. Just allowing us to help even more people going forward,” said Meghan von Behren, executive director of YWCA.

In 2019, the YWCA provided more than 3,000 nights of shelter to women and children.

The executive director says the need is not going away.