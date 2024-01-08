BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Bismarck community are invited to meet up with officers from the Bismarck Police Department.

According to a news release, people and officers will be able to come together to talk about community issues, build relationships, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Everyone is invited to Caribou Coffee inside North Cash Wise at 900 43rd Ave NE on Friday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop is a chance for members of the community to ask questions and learn about the department’s work in Bismarck neighborhoods.

Most of the time, contact between the public and law enforcement happens during emergencies or emotional situations. Which is not the best time to build relationships.

Community members may feel as though officers are unapproachable when they’re on the street, and Coffee with a Cop serves to break those barriers with a relaxed one-on-one interaction.