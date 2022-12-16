The world’s largest Hanukkah menorah is in Manhattan. It stands 32 feet tall and weighs about 4,000 pounds.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota is going to be lighting a six-foot Hanukkah menorah in Bismarck and an oversized menorah in Minot.

According to a news release, the lighting is going to be in the Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Building on Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m. This will be on the fifth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The lighting in Minot will be in the Dakota Square Mall on Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m. This will be on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event will feature comments from elected officials and traditional refreshments.

Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles are going to be passed out for those who came to light when they are at home.

“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol is a wonderful symbol of the diversity that is the hallmark of North Dakota and of this great country,” said Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman. “We are honored to participate in this celebration.”

This year’s public lighting has added significance because Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering.” This tradition happens only once every seven years.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Rabbi Yonah Grossman. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the light each of us can bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs right now.”