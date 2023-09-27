MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to witnesses, a police chase happened in Northwest Minot Wednesday evening lasting 45 minutes.

A source told KX News that the suspect began running on foot near a grocery store.

The suspect has been arrested and police allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.

KX News reached out to the Minot Police Department and Ward County Sheriff’s Department. We are waiting to hear back from them.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to provide updates as they are available.