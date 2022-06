MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On June 28, 1887, Minot was officially incorporated — making this day the city’s 135th birthday!

Minot first came into existence in 1886, when James “Jim” Hill’s Great Northern Railroad ended when winter hit, in what’s now known as Minot.

Tents sprung up overnight, as if by magic, which is where the Magic City gets its nickname. A year later, Minot was incorporated.

The town was named after Henry Davis Minot, a railroad investor, and friend of Hill.