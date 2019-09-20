Happy Academy: May cause joy, inspiration, and awesomeness

Happiness is a choice, but not everyone has the means to achieve it on a daily basis. That’s why the Happy Academy was created.

Nicole Morrison, owner, and CEO at Nicole Morrison Strategies/Maximum Potential saw a need for people to be happy. Based on her own struggle to find total happiness, she created a 70-day course for people to receive a daily text message with resources and insights on how to be happy.

About a year ago she started her own happiness journey. She read a book called The Happiness Project that really hit home for her and sparked the academy idea.

She said happiness is based on our thoughts and actions, things we can control.

Some things like sleep, gratitude, meditation, exercise and more all contribute to maintaining happiness.

Nicole has always had a desire to see people reach their maximum potential.

“Everything I have ever done is to help people,” she said.

For more information on The Happy Academy go here.