Happy Halloween from local businesses!

Local News

We know lots of you at work are dressed to impress today, and we love to show costumes off! Enjoy a photo gallery of some local businesses dressed up celebrating Halloween. Thanks for sharing, everyone:

Photo credit: Mid Dakota Clinic Oncology

Photo credit: Delta Vacations

Photo credit: Trinity Pediatrics

Photo credit: Heart of America Clinic Pharmacy

Photo credit: Motor Carrier at NDDOT

Photo credit: Therapy staff (ProRehab) at the Baptist Health Care Center

Photo credit: Members Cooperative Credit Union

Photo credit: UMary PT faculty

Photo credit: Jurassic Park crew at Dakota Home Care in Mandan

Photo credit: 8th Grade English Department – Mandan Middle School

Photo credit: Rolette County Public Health Staff in Rolla, ND. A mix of flu fighters.

Photo credit: Bottineau lunch ladies are feeling saucy today

The Bank of Tioga in Crosby, ND

Photo credit: Walworth County Care Center

Photo credit: Cannon Ball Elementary School

Photo credit: American Trust Center, Dickinson

Photo credit: Trinity Health Occupational Medicine – Dr. Reeve’s Office Assistants

Photo credit: Prairie Rose, Pediatric team

Photo credit: Gate City Bank Mandan office

Photo credit: Becep carebears

Photo credit: Alice in Wonderland theme at North Star Community Credit Union 

