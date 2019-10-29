Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream founder dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza, has died at 82 years old.

The company announced the news Tuesday on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty. Joe passed away on the morning of Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and close friends,” the post said.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty. Joe…

Posted by Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream – Minot on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

“Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends, and the loss that will be felt by his passing cannot be put into words. In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with him are without words to express this tremendous loss. He was an extraordinarily smart and accomplished Entrepreneur who built a company that represents and practices the same principles he used to create and maintain Happy Joe’s for 47 Years.”

Happy Joe’s was founded in 1972 and has locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Missouri and Minnesota.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge