Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream founder dies

Joe Whitty, founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza, has died at 82 years old.

The company announced the news Tuesday on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty. Joe passed away on the morning of Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and close friends,” the post said.

“Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends, and the loss that will be felt by his passing cannot be put into words. In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with him are without words to express this tremendous loss. He was an extraordinarily smart and accomplished Entrepreneur who built a company that represents and practices the same principles he used to create and maintain Happy Joe’s for 47 Years.”

Happy Joe’s was founded in 1972 and has locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Missouri and Minnesota.