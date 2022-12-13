BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People are in store for a workout this week to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

The manager at Ace Hardware in Bismarck says they received another shipment of snowblowers, which are in high demand before a large snow system.

They’re also selling dozens of shovels, scrapers, and ice melt to homeowners and drivers.

Manager Sam Hinz says, one benefit is people have more notice of severe weather and make plans accordingly.

“That’s what we saw in the November snowstorm, too,” Hinz said. “It’s not the day before the snowstorm, it’s the week before the snowstorm that people are preparing for. Which is a good thing, people are preparing a little further in advance so it’s not so much of a rush, it’s not so desperate. We’re not running out of stuff.”

Hinz says besides shovels, items like roof rakes and gutter heaters are also big sellers this month.