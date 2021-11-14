Harmony Stables hosts appreciation day for veterans

Caleb Badilll is a Navy veteran who has been in Bismarck for only two weeks.

Sunday, he took his family to Harmony Stables to participate in their veteran’s appreciation day.

“It just kind of adds the new experience to them, there’s my other son who did not want to get on and now he’s on and pretty happy,” Badilll said.

Badilll joined the Navy in 2011 and served for five years after he was inspired by a friend who served in the Marines.

“He was a great person. That was kind of inspirational to me as well that I wanted to take that step and join.” Badilll said.

Badilll is a husband and father of four.

He said since his time here he has appreciated seeing monuments and the recognition for those who have served.

“It’s amazing to me how many people are willing to give back to those who have served. I really appreciate all the other service members who gave their time and energy,” Badilll said.

Harmony Stables Volunteer Shelly Kuntz said the stable has been hosting this event for over five years providing veteran families with a feel for the saddle life.

“Not a lot of people have horses, they’re not raised like that. They get very excited to get on a horse and ride a little bit,” she said.

Upon leaving, families also left with donated supplies like baked goods, gift cards and rocking chairs.



“We don’t think our veterans are recognized enough. I know it’s important for me, I work for a Veteran. It’s just top priority to honor them,” Kuntz said.

About 46 families showed up at this years’ event.