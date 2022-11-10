BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Harper Wetzel is a beautiful, loving, smart, seven-year-old who was diagnosed on October 12 with a brain tumor.

Local community members have gathered to raise funds for the out-of-pocket expenses as she is undergoing surgery, and treatment in Rochester Minnesota, more than 500 miles away from home.

KX spoke with Megan Thompson to learn more about Harper’s Fight for our Charity Corner segment.

We spoke about Harper and her personality.

Thompson shared that the little one has a longing love for singing.

Harper has what is called Craniopharyngioma, and Thompson explained what that does to Harper’s life.

Harper wishes to be a superstar one day.

As of now, Harpers Fight has raised $870 out of their goal of $5,000.

The fundraiser will end on November 18.

To learn more and give back visit their website.