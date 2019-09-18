Harsh winter could cause problems for your child’s car seat

As you’re protecting your most precious cargo there’s one more thing to think of.

First District Health Unit wants to make sure your car seats are ready for the winter weather. The harsh winters can further damage your car seats by causing cracks and not properly functioning when you need them most. And you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to have your car seat checked.

“Once winter gets here and we have those more extreme temperatures and those driving conditions kind of deteriorate a little bit it’s good to know that our kids are safe as possible before we’re at a little bit higher risk for accidents,” says Bobbi Dickinson.

The First District Health Unit hosts free car seat safety checks monthly.

For times and locations for safety checks, CLICK HERE.