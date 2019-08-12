Harvest Festival: A fundraiser to preserve the past for today and the future

Harvest Festival is taking place August 17th at Buckstop Junction.

It’s an event for the whole family. There will be entertainment, arts and crafts, old cars and tractors, tours of the buildings, food and drinks, music, shopping and demonstrations.

The Acres of Iron car show will here, too. All kids’ activities are free. Admission is $5 for ages 9+.

Missouri Valley Historical Society members and kids under 9 get in free.

Proceeds benefit community education of local history through the preservation and expansion of Buckstop Junction.

Buckstop Junction is a historic town established and designed by the Missouri Valley Historical Society (MVHS).

The town is on 20-acres east of Bismarck on the Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. The town was organized in 1992 to preserve the history of the Missouri River Valley and the surrounding area.

This historic village contains buildings from 1875 to 1935 that were moved to this site by the VHS. The buildings offer visitors a feel for the era of the Missouri River Valley during the turn of the century



































For more information about Buckstop Junction go here.