Harvest Hotline helping farmers find combines

Starting Aug. 20, a free annual service for farmers is officially in operation.

Since 1992, Harvest Hotline has been matching farmers seeking custom combining with combiners looking to help harvest crops.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, farmers can call 701-425-8454 to be matched up, or access the online map to search for harvesters nearby.

The state’s agriculture commissioner says even though the service is just starting to be publicized for this year’s harvest season, farmers have already called in to use the service.

“So far we’ve had 17 harvesters call in and say, ‘Hey, just wanted to make people aware that we have machines here,’ and we have farmers that call in and say, ‘Hey, I need a combine, we gotta get this crop off,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Goehring says the hotline will be operating until corn harvest, which he says usually wraps up in November.